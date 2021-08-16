The Price is Right to Celebrate Five Decades on Air With Primetime Special

CBS

The Price is Right is celebrating 50 years next month, and Deadline is reporting the game show will ring in the occasion with a primetime special.

The two-hour event will highlight major winners, fun outtakes, and a tribute to Bob Barker. Barker, who hosted The Price is Right for 35 years, stated:

The show has the most enthusiastic and fun audience that one could ever ask for. They truly were and are the heart and soul of the show …. It was an incredibly memorable ride.

He congratulated the game show on five decades and wished:

Here’s to 50 more!

Drew Carey, who has hosted the show since 2007, called the gig his "dream job." He added:

I really never thought my safe space would be on a sound stage, wearing a mic, cameras on me constantly, and with millions of people watching. But that’s what ‘The Price Is Right’ is for me. I love it.

The Price is Right's Season 50 premieres Sept. 13 and will feature two new games. "Back to '72" will only air this season and will test contestants' knowledge of prices of items that appeared during the show's early days.

The special will air Sept. 30 on CBS at 9 PM EST.