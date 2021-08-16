Melody Thomas Scott

Kevin/Chloe: The Fishers (Greg Rikaart and Elizabeth Hendrickson) give their new friend Sally (Courtney Hope) a stern warning. Will the mischievous pot-stirrer heed it?

Tessa/Sharon: The songbird (Cait Fairbanks) gives Sharon (Sharon Case) some shocking intel. Look for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to investigate what's happening with Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Mariah: Poor thing doesn't realize how much danger she's in.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) assists in helping to locate Mariah. Later, Victor will also look into Ashland's (Richard Burgi) past, now that he will be his future son-in-law. Watch for Victor to also play peacemaker with his namesakes, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Adam (Mark Grossman). Victor tells his kids to play nice and end their beef.

Nikki: The socialite checks Sally.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) keeps his current plans all to himself. What is Nick up to?

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) gives someone their walking papers.

Ashland: The mogul has some business with Kyle to take care of.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) makes a promise to Ashland. Look for Lauren to offer some wise advice to Jack.

Lily: The ChanceComm (Christel Khalil) exec questions if her man Billy (Jason Thompson) and his ex-wife, Victoria, will finally be over.

Moses: The youngest Winters child (Jacob Aaron Gaines) gets grilled by Faith (Reylynn Caster).