The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Nikki Puts Sally in Her Place
Kevin/Chloe: The Fishers (Greg Rikaart and Elizabeth Hendrickson) give their new friend Sally (Courtney Hope) a stern warning. Will the mischievous pot-stirrer heed it?
Tessa/Sharon: The songbird (Cait Fairbanks) gives Sharon (Sharon Case) some shocking intel. Look for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to investigate what's happening with Mariah (Camryn Grimes).
Mariah: Poor thing doesn't realize how much danger she's in.
Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) assists in helping to locate Mariah. Later, Victor will also look into Ashland's (Richard Burgi) past, now that he will be his future son-in-law. Watch for Victor to also play peacemaker with his namesakes, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Adam (Mark Grossman). Victor tells his kids to play nice and end their beef.
Nikki: The socialite checks Sally.
Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) keeps his current plans all to himself. What is Nick up to?
Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) gives someone their walking papers.
Ashland: The mogul has some business with Kyle to take care of.
Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) makes a promise to Ashland. Look for Lauren to offer some wise advice to Jack.
Lily: The ChanceComm (Christel Khalil) exec questions if her man Billy (Jason Thompson) and his ex-wife, Victoria, will finally be over.
Moses: The youngest Winters child (Jacob Aaron Gaines) gets grilled by Faith (Reylynn Caster).