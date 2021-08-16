Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Billy and Lily are talking about their relationship at ChancComm. He tells her he loves her, but still thinks he gets to have an opinion about Victoria’s romantic choices. Lily is somewhat skeptical. Billy being upset about Ashland is strictly about the kids.

Side Note: Lily is smarter than the average GC resident. EMBRACE SKEPTICISM, LILY!

In her quaint living room, Victoria is listening to Ashland wax poetic about being a changed man. He did not know such change was possible for him and believe Victoria is responsible. She lets him know that she wants to help him live the remainder of his days to the fullest. Ashland lets her know that the best way she can assist him is to decide on the best possible day for their wedding.

Side Note: EMBRACE SKEPTICISM, VICTORIA!

Back at ChancComm, Billy continues to question Victoria’s decision to marry Ashland. Billy would like to be all in, but he s just not so sure everything is on the up and up.

Side Note: EMBRACE SKEPTICISM, BILLY!

Back in GC suburbia, Ashland goes on to explain how he wants to be past his first round of chemotherapy before they tie the knot. He is so looking forward to celebrating their union when he is healthy enough to enjoy it.

Side Note: Methinks Lily is heeding my warning!

Meanwhile, Billy is continuing to wear on Lily’s patience by saying the decision to marry Ashland is the worst of Victoria’s life.

Side Note: Really? Worse than continuing to believe that Billy has changed? Worse than making out with Cain?

Will Lily manage to listen to Billy without slapping him silly? Will Victoria embrace skepticism? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!