On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Quinn appears on Carter's doorstep. Carter asks her how she's doing and reminds her she doesn't have to hide herself from him. Quinn admits she's not sure how she feels. Carter tells Quinn that despite she's going through a rough time, he definitely wants Quinn in his future and doesn't want to sneak around any more.

Quinn tries to tell Carter he doesn't understand (he really doesn't), so he sweetens his words by saying she's worth the pain of losing his job and his friendships. He really wants her to know how much she's worth it. Carter lets her know that his life is better with her in it now because before they met he was heartbroken and angry.

Quinn wonders out loud how she could be so lucky with Carter. She admits she's crossed many lines and that he knows about all the things she's done, yet still wants to be with her, for her.

When Carter leans in for a kiss, Quinn holds him off. She tells Carter something unexpected happened at Eric's. Quinn says their divorce isn't finalized and Eric found it in his heart to forgive her, and wants her back.

