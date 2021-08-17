Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria and Nikki are discussing the floral arrangements for her upcoming wedding. Victoria wants elegance, sophistication, and uniqueness. Nikki grants her wish as completed.

Nikki suggests they work on a theme. Victoria, again, is in agreement with her mother. She thinks the wedding should be a big, grand affair with flair, architecture, and art. Nikki clearly wasn't picking up on that cue as she was expecting something more intimate.

Victoria claims she's done doing things low key. She's got her sights set on the wedding of the century and wants the world to know every extravagant detail of it!

