Booked And Busy: Melissa Fumero Headlines New Comedy Bar Fight

This week in Booked and Busy world, One Life to Live grads are dominating. Pouting heiress-turned-Bitchy Bangs-turned-type-A cop Amy Santiago Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) is making a big move after the final season premiere of Brooklyn 99. She's set to star in the comedy flick Bar Fight, in which her character competes with her ex to "get custody" of their favorite bar. Fellow Llanview alum and legendary filmmaker Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) is also bringing his real life story to the reel world.

What else is new? Find out below!

As The World Turns

Terri Garber (ex-Iris) helps run a soapmaking business called Sisters Alchemy

Jordana Brewster (ex-Nikki) stars in the horror film Random Acts of Violence, out Aug. 23

Days of Our Lives

T-Boz (ex-Sheila) will kick off TLC's CrazySexyCool Celebration Tour in Albertville, Alabama Sept. 3

Tina Huang (Melinda) will voice a character in the video game Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, launching in Feb. 2022

General Hospital

Guiding Light

Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) lends his voice to the Netflix animated series Ada Twist, Scientist, out now

Lindsey McKeon (ex-Marah) produced the four-part documentary A Voice That Carries, which focuses on the relationships between fathers and daughters

Paul Wesley (ex-Max) will star in Lifetime's Flowers in the Attic prequel miniseries Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, based on the book Garden of Shadows by Andrew Neiderman

One Life to Live

Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) will develop a docuseries about his life and family

David A. Gregory (ex-Ford) will be workshopping his play This Nice Ohio Sense of Worry with The Bechdel Group this fall

Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) will star in the Jim Mahoney comedy Bar Fight, which wrapped production this week; she plays a character who split everything 50-50 with her ex, except for their favorite local bar, and they must compete for hangout rights at the watering hole

Jason Tam (ex-Markko) will star in the play Fairycakes, opening Oct. 14 at New York City's Greenwich House Theater

