Booked And Busy: Melissa Fumero Headlines New Comedy Bar Fight
This week in Booked and Busy world, One Life to Live grads are dominating. Pouting heiress-turned-Bitchy Bangs-turned-type-A cop Amy Santiago Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) is making a big move after the final season premiere of Brooklyn 99. She's set to star in the comedy flick Bar Fight, in which her character competes with her ex to "get custody" of their favorite bar. Fellow Llanview alum and legendary filmmaker Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) is also bringing his real life story to the reel world.
What else is new? Find out below!
- Terri Garber (ex-Iris) helps run a soapmaking business called Sisters Alchemy
- Jordana Brewster (ex-Nikki) stars in the horror film Random Acts of Violence, out Aug. 23
- T-Boz (ex-Sheila) will kick off TLC's CrazySexyCool Celebration Tour in Albertville, Alabama Sept. 3
- Tina Huang (Melinda) will voice a character in the video game Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, launching in Feb. 2022
- Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) is set to feature in the horror flick Blood Harvest
- Jeffrey Vincent Parise (ex-Carlos/Joe) has created an online art exhibition called "Skin, Feathers, and Fur"
- Ronnie Marmo (ex-Ronnie) is filming the TV pilot Un$uited, about a man who becomes a poker player instead of taking his inheritance, in New Jersey; he also stars in the play I Am Not a Comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce and metal band Nuse's music video for "Swept Away"
- TK Weaver (ex-Danny) appears in the upcoming film New Year
- Nicolas Bechtel (ex-Spencer) shared that he'll appear in American Horror Stories' Season One finale, available tomorrow on Hulu
- Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) lends his voice to the Netflix animated series Ada Twist, Scientist, out now
- Lindsey McKeon (ex-Marah) produced the four-part documentary A Voice That Carries, which focuses on the relationships between fathers and daughters
- Paul Wesley (ex-Max) will star in Lifetime's Flowers in the Attic prequel miniseries Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, based on the book Garden of Shadows by Andrew Neiderman
- Mario Van Peebles (ex-Doc) will develop a docuseries about his life and family
- David A. Gregory (ex-Ford) will be workshopping his play This Nice Ohio Sense of Worry with The Bechdel Group this fall
- Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) will star in the Jim Mahoney comedy Bar Fight, which wrapped production this week; she plays a character who split everything 50-50 with her ex, except for their favorite local bar, and they must compete for hangout rights at the watering hole
- Jason Tam (ex-Markko) will star in the play Fairycakes, opening Oct. 14 at New York City's Greenwich House Theater
- Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) will appear on Family Guy's upcoming twentieth season on FOX
- Kellen Enriquez (Harrison) will appear on an upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy, according to his official Instagram account
- Redaric Williams (ex-Tyler) shared behind-the-scenes pics on Instagram of him finishing voiceover work on the sci-fi flick Athena
- Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) stars in the satirical Wiccan comedy King Knight, premiering this month at Montreal's Fantasia Festival; she plays the mother of a priest who falls out with his coven and goes on a wild, hallucinogenic-induced trip, and you can watch the trailer below