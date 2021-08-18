Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Lisa Rinna dropped a behind-the-scenes photo of Eileen Davidson on the set of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Now Peacock has released the first look photos of some of your favorite current and former Salem residents who will be appearing in the upcoming limited series.

The photos feature Rinna (Billie), Davidson, Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe), and Jackée Harry (Paulina). The cast of Beyond Salem also includes Sal Stowers (Lani), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Austin Peck (Austin), Christie Clark (Carrie), Chandler Massey (Will), Thaao Penghlis (Tony), Leann Hunley (Anna), Greg Rikaart (Leo), and Zach Tinker (Sonny).

Corday Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television, will produce Beyond Salem. Ken Corday will serve as executive producer, with Albert Alarr as co-executive producer and Ron Carlivati as the head writer.

The first episode of Beyond Salem premieres on September 6, and new episodes will drop daily through the finale on September 10.