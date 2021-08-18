Cameron Mathison

Cameron Mathison debuted as Drew Cain on General Hospital. Drew's baffling phone call to Sam (Kelly Monaco) caused confusion for her since he's presumed dead. Naturally, she wondered if she should believe whether or not it was really Drew who needed her help.

Mathison as Drew interacted with his guard and wanted to know who was holding him hostage. He kept his focus by thinking about Sam and Scout, hoping that Sam would come through for him. Finally, Drew made a move against the guard in order to escape.

