Meghan McCain's New Audible Memoir to Cover Her Exit From The View

On the heels of her recent departure from The View, Meghan McCain is releasing a new book. According to People, the conservative commentator has written an audio-only memoir called Bad Republican, out from Audible on Oct. 21.

Audible billed the tome as the "deeply personal" story of McCain's life "as the daughter of an American icon, a conservative rebel and a new mother." Bad Republican will include McCain's reflections on personal moments, like the time she spent by the side of her dying father, Senator John McCain, and her own journey to motherhood.

Bad Republican will cover McCain's time on The View and her exit from the talk show. She will also muse on "cancel culture," digital trolls, the future of the Republicans, and an "awkward" phone call she got from Donald Trump and wife Melania.

McCain previously wrote a memoir called Dirty Sexy Politics, in which she reminisced on working on her father's 2008 presidential campaign.