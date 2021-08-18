August 18, 2021
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful's Bill And Wyatt Spencer Get House Calls With Dr. Phil (WATCH)

It's synergy time again over at CBS.
Author:
Dr. Phil and Don Diamont

Dr. Phil and Don Diamont

The Bold and the Beautiful's Spencer men have needed someone to intercede on their behalves at various points in their lives, and it looks like a well-known doctor is taking his turn at bat. B&B's Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) posted a fun video on Instagram of himself as the publishing bad boy of SoCal, bickering with onscreen son Wyatt (Darin Brooks) after he barges in the office at Spencer Publication, looking for his brother Liam (Scott Clifton). 

Naturally, Dollar Bill isn't pleased by the interruption, and the two go at it while none other than Dr. Phil McGraw watches the two behind the scenes. The video is a promo by CBS to spread the word about McGraw's new primetime series, House Calls With Dr. Phil, which will center on him working with families as they attempt to get through their various emotional issues.

RELATED: Dr. Phil Hits The Road to Help Families In House Calls With Dr. Phil

The show's premise is for families to truly change their lives for the better with McGraw's unique skills and techniques. Watch the playful promo below!

House Calls With Dr. Phil debuts August 18 at 9 PM EST on CBS.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Dr. Phil
Talk Shows

Dr. Phil Hits The Road to Help Families In House Calls With Dr. Phil

bb10
The Bold and the Beautiful

Opinion: Dollar Bill's Two Cents on Wyatt and Katie's Relationship Delivers a Million on B&B

Dr Phil
Talk Shows

Dr. Phil Extended Through 2023 with CBS Deal

Don Diamont YR
The Young and the Restless

WATCH: Get a Look at Bill Spencer Taking Over Genoa City on Y&R!