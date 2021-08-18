Dr. Phil and Don Diamont

The Bold and the Beautiful's Spencer men have needed someone to intercede on their behalves at various points in their lives, and it looks like a well-known doctor is taking his turn at bat. B&B's Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) posted a fun video on Instagram of himself as the publishing bad boy of SoCal, bickering with onscreen son Wyatt (Darin Brooks) after he barges in the office at Spencer Publication, looking for his brother Liam (Scott Clifton).

Naturally, Dollar Bill isn't pleased by the interruption, and the two go at it while none other than Dr. Phil McGraw watches the two behind the scenes. The video is a promo by CBS to spread the word about McGraw's new primetime series, House Calls With Dr. Phil, which will center on him working with families as they attempt to get through their various emotional issues.

The show's premise is for families to truly change their lives for the better with McGraw's unique skills and techniques. Watch the playful promo below!

House Calls With Dr. Phil debuts August 18 at 9 PM EST on CBS.