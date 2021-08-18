August 18, 2021
YaYa DaCosta's Angela Vaughn Shakes Up Oak Bluffs in Our Kind Of People Trailer (WATCH)

YaYa DaCosta

YaYa DaCosta

The sleepy, upper-class Black enclave of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard is about to get a rude awakening in the form of Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) in Lee Daniels' new sexy primetime drama for Fox, Our Kind of People. Fox has released a new trailer of what's to come when the show debuts in September. 

In the video, single mom Angela tries to gain access to elite society and historical stronghold, where the powerful and rich Black residents have come to play for over 50 years. Based on Lawrence Otis Graham's book of the same name, the series centers on Angela's quest to break into society and reclaim her family's name as she tries to get a foothold in the haircare industry with her revolutionary product that will change the game. As Angela tries secure her place in town and within the group's sorority, aka sisterhood, she's reminded by Leah Franklin-Dupont (Nadine Ellis) she's not one of them as yet. While many try to stop Angela (and wind up getting slapped in the process!), she reminds herself she must "secure the crown."

Indeed. Watch the soapalicious promo below:

Our Kind of People debuts Sept. 21 at 9 PM EST on FOX

