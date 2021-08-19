August 19, 2021
Bob Barker Looks Back as The Price is Right Turns 50

Bob Barker

Ahead of The Price is Right's 50th season premiere, Bob Barker opened up to People about hosting the game show for 35 years. He opened up about what he appreciated most about the gig and his commitment to spreading awareness of pet care on the program.

Barker joked:

I'm often asked what I loved most about my years with Price, and the first thing that pops to mind is ... the money, of course! 

He added:

All kidding aside, there was much to love. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.

Drew Carey took over as host in 2007. The comedian reflected:

I knew I could never be Bob, and I wasn't going to try to be Bob. We went out to lunch, and his advice was, 'Don't try to copy me. Just make it your own show.'

