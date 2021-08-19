Chrishell Stause Hosts Netflix Reality Games on YouTube (WATCH)

Steven Bergman

Chrishell Stause is adding "host" to her already-impressive resume. The former soap actress (ex-Amanda, All My Children; ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives)-turned-real estate agent is hosting a new series, Netflix Reality Games, on YouTube,

People reports that the Selling Sunset star will helm a competition involving familiar faces from Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and Love is Blind. The three-episode series just premiered on YouTube; Episode Two arrives today and Episode Three arrives tomorrow.

Take a look at all the action below.