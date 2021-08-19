Peacock

Soap fans in Canada will be able to enjoy the upcoming series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Canadian viewers will be able to watch the limited series on STACKTV and the Global TV App Sept. 6, notes ET Canada.

Episodes will subsequently air in Canada on the W Network. DAYS will continue to air weekdays on Global.

