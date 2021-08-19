Daytime Staples Ellen And Elmo Part of Cartoonito Block at HBO Max/Cartoon Network

WarnerMedia Kids & Family isgetting animated with Ellen DeGeneres. HBO Max and Cartoon Network will unveil its preschool programming block, Cartoonito, starting Sept. 13. From Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 AM to 2 PM, shows such as Lucas the Spider, Mush Mush & The Mushables, and Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go will air, according to Nexttv.com.

HBO Max will feature a page specifically dedicated to Cartoonito, with shows such as Little Ellen and The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, which is in its second season.

DeGeneres' Little Ellen will follows the life of a fictionalized version of the talk show host as a seven-year-old. Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros, said in a statement:

Cartoonito’s offerings on HBO Max and Cartoon Network will reflect a wide array of diverse content that connects kids and their caregivers through relatable stories, lovable characters and meaningful social emotional learning both in and between the shows. We are now in the homestretch and we can’t wait for our four hosts Nito, Glob, Wedge, and Itty to take preschoolers and their families into the expansive world of Cartoonito.

Cartoonito kicks off Sept. 13 on HBO Max.