August 19, 2021
Publish date:

General Hospital Caption This: Drew on His Knees

Author:
caption this drew gh mathison-1

It appears Drew (Cameron Mathison) is alive, but maybe not so well since he was presumed to have died in a plane crash on General Hospital. When his ever-present guard wasn't around, Drew reached out to his ex, Sam (Kelly Monaco) in Port Charles.

It wasn't long before the guard was back and letting Drew know "the boss" wasn't happy about his call. Is Drew getting ready for his punishment?

Take your best Caption This shots at Drew's reemergence on GH!

caption this drew gh mathison-2
caption this drew gh mathison-3
caption this drew gh mathison-4

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH Caption This
General Hospital

GH Caption This: Peter's on Ice, Ice, Baby

gh 2
General Hospital

GH Caption This: Sam and Liz Learn Jason and Carly are Getting Married

gh mathison drew
General Hospital

First Impressions: Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain on GH

404
Pop Confidential

Emmy Caption This