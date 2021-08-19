New Jeopardy! Host Mike Richards Apologizes For Sexist Podcast Comments

Carol Kaelson / Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

New Jeopardy! host Mike Richards just can't seem to keep himself out of the press for his off-camera antics. On Wednesday, Richards apologized for the racist and sexist comments he made on his former podcast, "The Randumb Show."

The executive producer of Jeopardy! hosted the podcast from 2013 to 201. It was reviewed by The Ringer and found all 41 episodes contained misogynistic comments about women's clothing and bodies. It was pulled offline on Tuesday evening, Today.com reports.

Richards continuously made disparaging remarks about his co-host and former assistant Beth Triffon's looks, calling her a "booth slut" and discussing her economic status. During one episode, Triffon discussed issues at her apartment and he remarked:

Does Beth live, like, in Haiti? Doesn’t it sound like that? Like, the urine smell, the woman in the muumuu, the stray cats.

In another episode, Triffon talked about qualifying for unemployment insurance benefits of $389 a week after she lost her job. Richards told her:

The dangerous side about the crack that you just took is that not everyone is like you. But everyone can collect unemployment, which is why we have so many people on unemployment right now. Which is why we have so many people on food stamps. Because what if you got unemployment and food stamps? You’d be like, ‘Good lord, I’m making—.’ You know what I’m saying?

In a released statement, Richards said: