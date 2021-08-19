- Publish date:
New Jeopardy! Host Mike Richards Apologizes For Sexist Podcast Comments
New Jeopardy! host Mike Richards just can't seem to keep himself out of the press for his off-camera antics. On Wednesday, Richards apologized for the racist and sexist comments he made on his former podcast, "The Randumb Show."
The executive producer of Jeopardy! hosted the podcast from 2013 to 201. It was reviewed by The Ringer and found all 41 episodes contained misogynistic comments about women's clothing and bodies. It was pulled offline on Tuesday evening, Today.com reports.
Richards continuously made disparaging remarks about his co-host and former assistant Beth Triffon's looks, calling her a "booth slut" and discussing her economic status. During one episode, Triffon discussed issues at her apartment and he remarked:
Does Beth live, like, in Haiti? Doesn’t it sound like that? Like, the urine smell, the woman in the muumuu, the stray cats.
In another episode, Triffon talked about qualifying for unemployment insurance benefits of $389 a week after she lost her job. Richards told her:
The dangerous side about the crack that you just took is that not everyone is like you. But everyone can collect unemployment, which is why we have so many people on unemployment right now. Which is why we have so many people on food stamps. Because what if you got unemployment and food stamps? You’d be like, ‘Good lord, I’m making—.’ You know what I’m saying?
In a released statement, Richards said:
It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago, Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry.
The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around. Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes. My responsibilities today as a father, husband, and a public personality who speaks to many people through my role on television means I have substantial and serious obligations as a role model, and I intend to live up to them.