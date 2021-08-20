The Young and the Restless executive producer Anthony "Tony" Morina is being accused of sexually harassing actress Briana Thomas when she appeared on the show. Thomas, who was an extra on the show as a barista in 2018 and 2019, has sued Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios. Documents were filed on Thursday in LA Superior Court, Variety reports.

In the papers, Thomas alleges Morina made comments about her body, offered to give her "private acting lessons," and continuously to make advances, which she rebuffed, only to be fired. In the complaint, Thomas states Morina would "leer" at her, get close up and compliment her looks, and said she could "really be something on the show." She claims one time Morina tried to get her to remove the sarong she was wearing so he could see her in a bikini in a poolside scene. Thomas says Morina told her while touching her waist and the bikini strings:

It’s a tough industry to break into, unless you know someone who can help you. Let’s start with a private session and see if we can get you a little more comfortable.

Thomas also claims Morina made derogatory remarks about a Black actress with short hair and claimed she:

Has a hot body, but it is too bad her head looked like a Chia Pet.

Thomas claims Morina continued on throughout her time at Y&R to make sexual advances and harass her from 2018-2019. She alleges in her suit Morina griped about having to attend a sexual harassment training seminar and called them "bullshit" and some "bitches had their panties in a bunch" and "didn't know how to take a compliment."

Thomas alleges Morina one time cornered her in a stairwell and asked if she lived alone. He once again asked if she wanted private acting lessons. Thomas claims she was firm with Morina with rejecting his advances, with the showrunner asking if she knew what she was doing. Thomas claims she took Morina's words as a threat.

Thomas claims in her suit Morina would yell at her on set and told her:

I’m the reason why you have a job. I am doing you a favor. I like you. Do you understand what I’m saying?

Thomas was later fired at Y&R. CBS and Sony Pictures Television have not commented on the lawsuit.