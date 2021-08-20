Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy tells Jack that no matter what he says, he can't shake how she feels about her new hubby, Finn. Finn assures his beloved he will protect her and the kids. He just doesn't want her being scared through this.

When Jack steps up to take blame for trashing Steffy's wedding, she's quick to let him know he did no such thing. Jack is clearly relieved and thinks they should celebrate their union.

Li wonders if what it means if those horrid rumors about Sheila are actually true. Ridge pipes up and says if she reaches out, they need to know about it! Steffy reiterates that any form of engagement is an invitation to Sheila.

Ridge warns Jack they need to shut Sheila down completely. Then, Steffy pipes up and says she doesn't want Sheila around her family . . . especially Hayes. Poor Finn looks gut-punched!

Meanwhile, someone is looking on a computer at an upcoming Forrester Charity Gala. Hmmm . . . who can it be? Yup, you guessed it, Sheila!

Side Note: Y'all so smart!

But wait, there's more. Sheila's having PTSD flashbacks from when she was tossed out of the Forrester family before. She vows she won't be iced out again. Sheila looks at another webpage with Steffy, Finn, and Hayes. That's her son, grandson, and her family . . . damn it!

What could Sheila possibly be planning? Does Finn realize he's torn between his wife and mother? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!