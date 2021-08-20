Mike Richards Bows Out of Hosting Jeopardy! After Backlash

Mike Richards is out as the new host at Jeopardy!. Richards, who is also the game show's executive producer, informed staffers in a memo that he has decided he would be "stepping down" immediately as the late Alex Trebek's replacement. Richards also informed the team a search for a new host is underway and taping of the new season has been cancelled for today, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He will stay on as the show's EP.

This comes on the heels of The Ringer's report on Richards' misogynistic and racist comments he made on his podcast "The Randumb Show," which he hosted from 2013-2014. On the show's podcast, Richards made degrading comments about co-host Beth Triffon. Richards called her a "booth slut" and made disparaging remarks about women's bodies.

Sony claimed to be unaware of his previous comments. Richards apologized for his behavior and had the podcast episodes removed, but the damage was already done.

Read Richards' memo below: