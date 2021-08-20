August 20, 2021
Publish date:

Robin Roberts Announces Break From Good Morning America (WATCH)

Author:
Robin Roberts

See you soon, Robin Roberts! The veteran broadcaster announced today that she'll be taking some time off from her role at Good Morning America. She shared a behind-the-scenes video from GMA on her Instagram account, in which she swayed along to The Happenings' vintage hit "See You in September," all while bidding adieu to her GMA team.

However, never fear: Roberts made it clear she will, indeed, return to the morning show. When? September, of course.

Watch her cute announcement video below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Robin Roberts
Talk Shows

Robin Roberts Announces She Will Host GMA Remotely

Robin Roberts
Talk Shows

GMA Interim EPs Dish Robin Roberts and Co-Hosts Hitting the Road

gma
Talk Shows

WATCH: GMA Team Remembers Cameraman Tony Greer

Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos
Talk Shows

WATCH: George Stephanopolous Talks Wife's COVID-19 Diagnosis on GMA