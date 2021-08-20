Steven Bergman Photography

See you soon, Robin Roberts! The veteran broadcaster announced today that she'll be taking some time off from her role at Good Morning America. She shared a behind-the-scenes video from GMA on her Instagram account, in which she swayed along to The Happenings' vintage hit "See You in September," all while bidding adieu to her GMA team.

However, never fear: Roberts made it clear she will, indeed, return to the morning show. When? September, of course.

Watch her cute announcement video below.