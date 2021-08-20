Syndicated Tamron Hall Show to Become Part of ABC News

Tamron Hall is making moves. An insider told Variety report that Hall will see her eponymous talk show, syndicated by Disney since its 2019 debut, become part of ABC News.

ABC News President Kim Godwin sent out a memo about the change to employees today. Tamron Hall EP Candi Carter will continue in her role on the show. Hall herself is also an executive producer.

In her missive, Godwin stated:

Since the show’s launch, Tamron and her team have delivered award-winning, empowering stories that have covered celebrity interviews, topical and hard-hitting issues. Their thought-provoking segments have provided daytime viewers with entertainment, news and information, delivered by a distinguished and celebrated broadcast journalist. Given that, and the fact that Tamron’s show is produced in our building, moving it to ABC News will create great opportunities for collaboration and partnership.

Season Three of Tamron Hall debuts Sept. 6.