On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: At the Chancellor Mansion Text Fest, folks are starting to get worried about Mariah's whereabouts. Mother Sharon wonders if they should all send individual texts or use a group text. Abby thinks they should use the same thread from their fake, but virtual intervention (?). Even Sharon has to ask for clarification on that. Apparently, the answer is yes, from the time they all thought they were talking to the real Mariah.

Side Note: This Daddy's confused.

Tessa reads the last STFU and leave me alone text that Mariah sent from that particular thread. Sharon thinks, as head mama, she should take a stab on her own. She outlines to Tessa and Abby exactly what she will send to Mariah and she sends it! (What's gonna happen?)

Then, Abby thinks she should take her turn to apologize for upsetting Mariah at said intervention. But wait! Tessa wants in as well, so she gets ready to send her heartfelt message.

Side Note: This drama is SOOOO intense!

Tessa tearfully confesses she thinks about Mariah all the time and can't wait for their reunion. Tessa hopes that whoever has Mariah will be duped by this incredible idea to dupe whoever has Mariah.

Will the trio actually dupe Mariah's captor? Will Sharon ever wonder why this is a better idea than working with her husband? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!