The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 23-27, 2021

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Jack (Ted King)! You ARE Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) father!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Jack try to find common ground.

Sheila wakes up, ditches common ground, and chooses blackmail.

Finn leans on Paris (Diamond White) for support.

Finn is none too happy with daddy Jack.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) fills Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in on the latest with Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) head out of town on business.

Quinn moves forward with Eric whilst still longing for Carter.

Steffy walks in on Sheila holding Hayes.

Eric has harsh words for Brooke and Ridge.

Brooke uses her skillful hands to relax Ridge.

It becomes clear to Sheila that Steffy is her enemy.

