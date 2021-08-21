Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of August 23-26, 2021

Tamara Braun

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

When Johnny (Carson Boatman) wants the tea on who Chanel's (Raven Bowens) stuck on, she gives him the royal brush-off. There's no doubt it won't be long until he finds out it's his sister, Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Ava's (Tamara Braun) jealousy flares when she thinks Rafe (Galen Gering) has the hots for Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and not her. Watch out Rafe, Ava's not nice when she gets mad!

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Paulina's Mama Arrives in Salem!

Poor Tripp (Lucas Adams) can't catch a break with a woman. He's in bed with Allie when he says those three magic words, "I love you." Allie feels silence is golden.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!