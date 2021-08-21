Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of August 23-27, 2021

Lucas Adams, Lindsay Arnold

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Tripp (Lucas Adams) tells Allie (Lindsay Arnold) he loves her . . . she does not reciprocate.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) tries her best to tell Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) that hiring Jake (Brandon Barash) is no good.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) wants to whisk Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) away.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) have a sit down.

Philip and Belle (Martha Madison) have a sit down.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) tells Paulina (Jackée Harry) her troubles.

Philip unknowingly helps Gabi (Camila Banus) by hiring Jake.

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) have an encounter.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has a sit down with Roman (Josh Taylor) about Eric.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pays a visit to Tom and Alice.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) does Xander (Paul Telfer) a solid.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) has a special gift for Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Paulina and Abe (James Reynolds) make nice.

Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) sister-in-law, Calista Lockhart (Cady Huffman) comes to town.

Gabi causes trouble for Ava and Rafe (Galen Gering).

Olivia (Marla Gibbs) gets to know her great grandbabies.

Justin (Wally Kurth) asks Steve to stand up for him at his wedding to Bonnie.

Johnny (Cameron Boatman) asks Uncle Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Aunt Anna (Leann Hunley) for some financial backing.

Allie struggles with her feelings.

