Ned (Wally Kurth) and Austin (Roger Howarth) feel each other out.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) wonders what in the world Maxie is doing in Nixon Falls.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) makes a promise to not take his life for granted.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) prepares to tell Chase (Josh Swickard) all of her dirty little secrets.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Carly (Laura Wright) try to put their differences aside for Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) carts Leo to GH with a cut finger . . . which Austin treats.

Jason (Steve Burton) and Josslyn chat about Carly and Jax.

Chase and Willow share a moment.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) reaches out to Anna (Finola Hughes).

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is gutted when she runs into Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) with “Bailey”.

Jason tries to get Carly to calm herself.

Maxie finds Carly so she can help with the wedding.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) has questions for Chase.

