Nicholas Chavez, Carson Boatman

General Hospital and Days of Our Lives both recently cast new actors in important young adult roles.

GH cast Nicholas Chavez as the newest Cassadine scion and has been making his father Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) more than a little suspicious of his activities.

DAYS cast Carson Boatman as EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Sami's (Alison Sweeney) son Johnny DiMera. Johnny locked proverbial horns with his father almost immediately and had some fun with Chanel (Raven Bowens).

However, as fun as both characters' storylines have been to watch play out on our screens, we want to know something equally important! If you had the chance, Which Soap Hunk Would You Rather Lather?

