The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of August 23-27, 2021

Ted King, Tanner Novlan

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has her eye on a target . . . a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and his newborn son, Hayes. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants Finn to stay as far away from Sheila as he can.

Sheila manipulates Jack (Ted King) into making arrangements to see them on her behalf. No good plan ever comes off without a hitch and that hitch is Steffy. She is both shocked and horrified by what she comes upon in her own home.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!