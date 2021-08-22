The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 23-27, 2021

Camryn Grimes

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

The eye on the wall is keeping track of Mariah's (Camryn Grimes) every movement, but who's in control? The race is on to find her before the baby arrives.

Stepdaddy Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is working hard to put the pieces together to get a clear path to Mariah's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) hopes the captor suffers the wrath of hell.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!