Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has been locked away, but who kidnapped her? Grimes discussed the abduction and the culprit in a chat with TV Insider.

Could Abby's (Melissa Ordway) mother-in-law Nina (Tricia Cast) be behind the crime? Grimes mused:

I’ve worked with Tricia a little bit when I was a child on the show [as Cassie] but not too much. It’s been cool now to get to work with people I didn’t get to work with before. Tricia is so amazing and funny. I think it’d be a massive twist if it were Nina. It’d leave the audience asking why? What would her motivation be if she were the kidnapper?

Or is it Abby's ex-husband Stitch (Sean Carrigan)? TV Insider speculated the doctor might blame Abby for his son Max's (Jared Breeze) medical condition. Grimes dished:

It’s such a pleasure to have Sean back in any capacity. He brings such amazing energy. You never know who’s getting to pop back up on Y&R. I think Stitch’s story [with Max] is so sad. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out and [if Max] finds his way back.

Will being held captive change Mariah forever? The actress mused: