Camryn Grimes Discusses The Young And The Restless' Kidnapping Culprit
The Young and the Restless' Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has been locked away, but who kidnapped her? Grimes discussed the abduction and the culprit in a chat with TV Insider.
Could Abby's (Melissa Ordway) mother-in-law Nina (Tricia Cast) be behind the crime? Grimes mused:
I’ve worked with Tricia a little bit when I was a child on the show [as Cassie] but not too much. It’s been cool now to get to work with people I didn’t get to work with before. Tricia is so amazing and funny. I think it’d be a massive twist if it were Nina. It’d leave the audience asking why? What would her motivation be if she were the kidnapper?
Or is it Abby's ex-husband Stitch (Sean Carrigan)? TV Insider speculated the doctor might blame Abby for his son Max's (Jared Breeze) medical condition. Grimes dished:
It’s such a pleasure to have Sean back in any capacity. He brings such amazing energy. You never know who’s getting to pop back up on Y&R. I think Stitch’s story [with Max] is so sad. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out and [if Max] finds his way back.
Will being held captive change Mariah forever? The actress mused:
I think she was naïve when she first signed up to be Abby and Chance’s surrogate. She was in a great space even if she wasn’t fully aware of what she was signing up for. Now, she’s been alone with this unborn baby. She’s been talking and talking to this baby that’s inside you. We’ll see what happens.