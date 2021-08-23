Carrie Ann Inaba Departs The Talk

Randee St. Nicholas/CBS

Carrie Ann Inaba is out at The Talk. Inaba's exit is a mutual decision between the Dancing With the Stars judge and the network and comes on the heels of reports made earlier in the week by Page Six, according to Deadline. Inaba spent three seasons at the CBS show, replacing Julie Chen in 2019.

Inaba has been on leave from the show since April to focus on on her mental health.

In a released statement to Deadline, Inaba said:

I enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level. I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.

There is no word if the show will add a replacement for her when it returns from summer break in September. The show's executive producers, Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, stated about Inaba's exit:

Carrie Ann’s authenticity and openness created a special connection and relationship with our audience. We will always be grateful for her contributions here at The Talk over the last 3 seasons. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability are just a few of her many admirable traits that will be missed. We wish her much success and good health going forward.

Later, Inaba posted a video on Instagram. She thanked Chen and executive producer Sara Gilbert for the opportunity, saying:

I am filled with immense gratitude for my journey on @thetalkcbs. It has been a wonderful experience and an honor to have been the moderator at The Talk, following in the footsteps of two women I very much respect. @juliechenmoonves and @thesaragilbert.

