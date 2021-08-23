Cameron Mathison

This week on General Hospital, the past returns for some in Port Charles. Drew (Cameron Mathison) is alive and being held captive. But by whom?

Back at home in Port Charles, Sam (Kelly Monaco) tells Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) her baby daddy is alive and she's sure of it.

At the Metro Court, Jason (Steve Burton) informs Carly (Laura Wright) they've all made some decisions they have to stick with.

In Nixon Falls, "Mike" tells someone they look as though they've seen a ghost as Nina (Dominic Zamprogna) looks shook by a surprise visitor.

See what's taking place below!