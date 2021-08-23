August 23, 2021
Mayim Bialik Steps in to Temporarily Host Jeopardy! For Three Weeks

Mayim

After Mike Richards announced that he has stepped down from hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!Mayim Bialik has stepped in temporarily. Bialik has already been tapped to host spinoff and primetime versions of the game show.

Bialik will tape three weeks' worth of Jeopardy!, consisting of 15 episodes, when production starts again this week. Additional guest hosts will be announced as the search for a new, permanent host begins again.

