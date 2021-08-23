Mayim Bialik Steps in to Temporarily Host Jeopardy! For Three Weeks

After Mike Richards announced that he has stepped down from hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!, Mayim Bialik has stepped in temporarily. Bialik has already been tapped to host spinoff and primetime versions of the game show.

RELATED: Mike Richards Bows Out of Hosting Jeopardy! After Backlash

Bialik will tape three weeks' worth of Jeopardy!, consisting of 15 episodes, when production starts again this week. Additional guest hosts will be announced as the search for a new, permanent host begins again.