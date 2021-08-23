Melissa Claire Egan And Husband Welcome Baby Boy

Melissa Claire Egan's bundle of joy is finally here. The Young and the Restless bad girl (Chelsea) and her husband Matt Katrosar are the proud parents of baby Caden Robert, weighing 7 lbs and 7oz when he made his arrival on Saturday, People reports.

The couple told the magazine in a statement:

We are overjoyed to welcome Caden Robert Katrosar into the world. Everyone is healthy and doing well, we're so grateful for all the love and well wishes along our journey to get here. We're awestruck by this little man and can't believe he's ours.

This is the couple's first child. Earlier this year, when Egan announced her pregnancy, she got candid about suffering two miscarriages before baby Caden's arrival.

Egan joked about how her delivery was an easy one compared to the ones on Y&R with Chelsea's kids, Johnny Abbott and Connor Newman. Egan remarked:

Huge thanks to all the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai who have taken such good care of us! Although this is my first child in real life, I've had very dramatic on-screen births on The Young and the Restless. Once after falling through a lake, I delivered my son on the show in a cabin. The other time, I went into labor at my wedding and delivered a baby right there in my wedding dress. So this was a breeze compared to that!

The couple gave a little peek at their baby boy on Egan's Instagram, where they let fans know they are all doing okay. The two stated:

Take a look at the newest edition to the family below!