The Kelly Clarkson Show to Premiere Sept. 13 With Studio Audience

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show is back and better than ever. The Daytime Emmy-winning chatfest will premiere its third season on Sept. 13, according to Deadline, complete with an in-studio audience. Those in attendance will be required to be vaccinated.

For its first week back, the talk show will film in New York City; the audience and the program will be hosted by Jazz at Lincoln Center. Kelly Clarkson will kick off this fall's "Kelly-oke" segment by performing Imagine Dragons' "On Top of the World." After this, The Kelly Clarkson Show will return home to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Clarkson stated:

We can’t wait to kick off our 3rd season of The Kelly Clarkson Show celebrating New York City…a city that is known for its energy, resilience and the arts that have been inspiring me since I was a kid! Now I warned people last season that mama would show up if I kept getting invited…well, no take-backs, here I am New York!

Watch Clarkson excitedly announce her Big Apple stint below.

