Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) and his son Nick (Joshua Morrow) plot against former in-law Billy (Jason Thompson). Meanwhile, Victor still has a score to settle with Ashland (Richard Burgi).

Nikki: The socialite and her hubby butt heads. Watch for Nikki to rub Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the wrong way with a touchy subject.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) decides to do things her way.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) makes a stunning discovery. Look for Devon to take his findings to Victor regarding Mariah's (Camryn Grimes) disappearance.

Moses: The youngest Winters child (Jacob Aaron Gaines) is guided in the right direction by his big brother Devon and cousin Nate (Sean Dominic).

Lily: The ChanceComm exec (Christel Khalil) learns her beau Billy has been hiding things from her.

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) gets another shot.

Rey/Kevin: Det. Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) and the computer hacker (Greg Rikaart) start putting two and two together about Mariah's vanishing act. Look for Rey to get a clue that gets him closer to finding Mariah.

Traci: The novelist clues big brother Jack (Peter Bergman) in on a new venture she has.

Sally: The mischievous fashion designer (Courtney Hope) spies on Jack hanging out with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).