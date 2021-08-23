Video Surfaces of Alex Trebek Naming Laura Coates And Alex Faust as Successors

Jeopardy! fans may be happy Mike Richards is out, but their elation is short-lived after discovering Alex Trebek had a choice in mind on who should replace him. In 2018, Trebek appeared on OBJECTified with TMZ's Harvey Levin, where he was asked who he thought would be a "good, solid host of the show” if he retired. Trebek stated:

There is an attorney, Laura Coates. She’s African-American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time.

In the same interview, Trebek also named L.A. Kings hockey announcer Alex Faust as another choice. He passed the idea along to a producer of the show, saying:

I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings — they should consider him. He’s young. He’s attractive. His first name is Alex.

When Coates heard the news after the interview, she tweeted:

Fast-forward to 2021. When fans heard the news, they were not amused to hear this recent information.They took to Twitter to voice their disdain for ignoring what Trebek wanted.