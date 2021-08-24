Tanner Novlan

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Finn is left to pick up after the kids because both the nanny and Paris aren't around. Knock, knock! It's daddy Jack! He quickly establishes that with Steffy out of town, Finn is alone.

Side Note: How convenient!

Finn asks about his mother and Jack informs him she's back at the hotel. Jack apologizes for not saying anything about Sheila being his birth mother, and he's regretting it hard. Finn assures him that all's well, but doesn't want to talk about it anymore, as Sheila as a topic has taken up a lot of conversational real estate.

When Finn talks about Sheila being gone, Jack sends a message this is not the case. Finn wonders if Sheila's reached out to his father and Jack has to admit it's true. Jack also has to admit he responded to said reach out and has already seen her.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Convinces Jack to Intervene With Finn

Jack says he tried to convince Sheila she had to leave town (maybe she can just go back into hiding at Il Giardino). Finn gets worried when Jack stumbles on his words. He wants to know exactly whats going on. Jack admits to Finn that Sheila will leave on one condition . . . a visit with Finn and some cuddle time with Hayes.

Will Finn cave under Jack and Sheila's pressure? Will Sheila really leave LA when she sees her magic men? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!