Kimberlin Brown

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Sheila is going at Jack about how he said a family with them and Finn wasn’t possible. She just once wants to hold her grandson in her arms. Jack says that isn’t possible. Sheila calmly explains that no one has to know Jack’s secrets if he just does as she asks.

Side Note: Jack, I suggest you do what Ms. Carter asks.

Jack doesn’t think he can trust her. Sheila says he can believe that she just wants one moment with Hayes to hold him and love him. Sheila goes on to say she wants to cradle his head and look at his precious face?

Side Note: Did anyone else get a little shiver up their spine when she said she wanted to CRADLE HIS HEAD?!?!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Will NOT Be Iced Out By Her Family

Sheila wants to know if it is really too much to ask - considering she is willing to keep his secrets. Jack chooses wisely and says he will talk to Finn. Sheila picks up a picture of baby Hayes and smiles a smile that conveys a bit more than grandmotherly love.

Will Jack learn not to tussle with Sheila? Will Sheila ever get to CRADLE HAYES’ HEAD? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

