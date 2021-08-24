Mike Richards Apologizes to Jeopardy! Team in Internal Meeting

Carol Kaelson / Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

After stepping down as the new host of Jeopardy!, Mike Richards has apologized to those working on the game show for making racist and sexist remarks. According to Deadline, the Jeopardy! EP spoke to staff and crew in an Aug. 23 Microsoft Teams meeting intended to "get everyone together and boost the morale."

Also in attendance was Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Sony Global Television Studios, who headed up the host search. A similar meeting was held for Wheel of Fortune, which Richards also executive produces.

And although it was previously announced Richards would stay on as Jeopardy! showrunner, Jeopardy! employees who were at the meeting said they expected him to resign as EP as the search for a new host revs up. Mayim Bialik will temporarily step in as host of the syndicated show.

The Jeopardy! meeting included announcements that Sony is putting together teams to increase inclusivity. Ahuja shared his own experience growing up as a Sikh in 1970s Mississippi and enduring racist comments.

