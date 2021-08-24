The CW

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has added another star to its galaxy. British model-actor Noah Huntley has joined the Peacock limited series as Lord Sebastian Alamain, per IMDb.

Huntley previously starred as Professor Donovan Osborn on The CW's sci-fi series Pandora. His other credits include roles in the TV movie Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the Netflix show Free Rein, and turns in British soaps Emmerdale and Holby City.