August 24, 2021
Publish date:

Pandora's Noah Huntley Joins Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem as Lord Sebastian Alamain

Author:
Noah Huntley

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has added another star to its galaxy. British model-actor Noah Huntley has joined the Peacock limited series as Lord Sebastian Alamain, per IMDb.

Huntley previously starred as Professor Donovan Osborn on The CW's sci-fi series Pandora. His other credits include roles in the TV movie Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the Netflix show Free Rein, and turns in British soaps Emmerdale and Holby City.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Zach Tinker
Days of Our Lives

The Young And The Restless' Zach Tinker Joins DAYS: Beyond Salem as Sonny

Beyond Salem
Days of Our Lives

DAYS: Beyond Salem to Air on STACKTV And Global TV App in Canada

Eileen Davidson, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
Soaps

Peacock Drops DAYS: Beyond Salem First Photos!

Eileen Davidson small
Days of Our Lives

Eileen Davidson Boards DAYS: Beyond Salem