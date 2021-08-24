Photo by PR Photos

Former The Young and the Restless actor Peter Porte is boarding Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Porte, who played Paul Williams' (Doug Davidson) psychotic late son Ricardo "Ricky" Williams from 2011-2012, has landed the role of Kyle Graham, an ISA agent, according to Deadline.

Porte joins Lisa Rinna, who will slip back into her role as Billie Reed. The show will also feature Jackée Harry (Paulina), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), James Reynolds (Abe), Lamon Archey (Eli), Sal Stowers (Lani), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Billy Flynn (Chad), Austin Peck (Austin), Christie Clark (Carrie), Thaao Penghlis (Tony), Leann Hunley, (Anna), Chandler Massey (Will), Zach Tinker (Sonny), and Greg Rikaart (Leo).

The limited five-episode series follows Salem couples over a long weekend. John and Marlena head to Zurich, Ben and Ciara taking in a romantic getaway to New Orleans, Chad heading to Phoenix to catch up with old friends, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli heading to the sunny beaches of Miami. Everyone finds themselves caught up in a case over stolen jewelry. Time is ticking for ISA agent Billie Reed to find the missing jewels; if they end up in the wrong hands, it could lead to severe consequences for Salem.