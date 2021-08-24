August 24, 2021
Publish date:

The Young and the Restless Recap: Abby Remains Optimistic While The Search For Mariah Grinds On (WATCH)

The Young and the Restless Recap for August 24, 2021
Author:
Melissa Ordway

Melissa Ordway

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: A crisis is unfolding at Casa Chancellor. Rey is on the blower and wants video surveillance from the convenience store. Also, keep all eyes open for older men buying supplies for a pregnant woman. 

Sharon and Tessa are grateful that Stitch spotted Abby with that protein bar in her purse.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victor Beams With Pride as Adam and Victoria Clash

Devon and Abby express their gratitude that there seems to be some movement forward in finding Mariah. Devon tells Abby he reached out to Cricket about getting that message to Chance, but it's a work in progress and hasn't happened yet. Abby is under the illusion that both Chance and Mariah will be home for the birth of their baby, yet acknowledges it would be a dream come true if it all worked out.

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr recap 8_19_2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: A Tearful Trio Reaches Out To Mariah (WATCH)

yr promo 8_22_2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: The Search For Mariah Intensifies

yr recap-3:24:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Sharon’s Home Is Toxic to Rey (WATCH)

yr recap-4:21:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Sharon Tries to Convince Rey There Is Hope For the Future (WATCH)