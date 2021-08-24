Melissa Ordway

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: A crisis is unfolding at Casa Chancellor. Rey is on the blower and wants video surveillance from the convenience store. Also, keep all eyes open for older men buying supplies for a pregnant woman.

Sharon and Tessa are grateful that Stitch spotted Abby with that protein bar in her purse.

Devon and Abby express their gratitude that there seems to be some movement forward in finding Mariah. Devon tells Abby he reached out to Cricket about getting that message to Chance, but it's a work in progress and hasn't happened yet. Abby is under the illusion that both Chance and Mariah will be home for the birth of their baby, yet acknowledges it would be a dream come true if it all worked out.

