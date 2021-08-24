Eric Braeden

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: At Newman Media, Adam is reminding Victor he came on as a consultant. Adam is the CEO and as such, did what he thought was best for the company.

Side Note: Has Adam met Victor?

Apparently, folks are trying to swoop in on Locke Communications Group. Adam says that Billy and Lily are doing the same over at ChancComm.

Adam tells Victor that the employees of Locke Communications Group need stability and they have a wealth of talent. Why would he waste such an opportunity just because Victor wants to spare Victoria’s feelings. Victor beams with pride and advises Adam to also keep his feelings out of this fight.

Side Note: Did anyone else think Victor was beaming with pride because he has once again manipulated his children into being at odds? Just me?

