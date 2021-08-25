Kirstyn Crawford, anchor producer for George Stephanopolous, has filed a lawsuit against Michael Corn, former senior executive producer Good Morning America, and ABC. In the documents, she accused Corn, who exited GMA in April 2021, of sexual assault.

Crawford alleged in her lawsuit that Corn assaulted her in February 2015, while the two were traveling together in Los Angeles for the Oscars. During an Uber ride to their hotel, Crawford claimed, Corn pulled her head to his chest, kissed her, and rubbed her legs. She tried to pull away, but he reportedly tried to pull "right back." She stated she believed he allegedly faked losing his room key to get inside her room.

Stephanopoulos reportedly learned of the incident in August 2018 and reported it to ABC lawyer Tanya Menton. Over the years, Corn allegedly made inappropriate remarks and furious outbursts and drank to excess; Crawford claimed she was denied a promotion and raise until Stephanopoulos stepped in.

Crawford accused Corn of fostering a toxic work environment and twice assaulting staffer Jill McClain. No longer an ABC employee, McClain is not a plaintiff in the suit, but she supports it, according to Crawford.

The lawsuit also alleged that ABC knew about complaints against Corn but did not take action, stating:

As early as 2017, ABC learned of Corn’s sexual assault on Plaintiff. Yet ABC did nothing to protect Plaintiff or remove Corn from his position of power. Indeed, Plaintiff has reason to believe that ABC was also aware of other women who complained against Corn. Instead, ABC looked the other way, elevated Corn through the ranks due to his commercial success as a producer, and facilitated the hostile workplace that Corn cultivated through his influence over subordinates’ careers, sexual harassment, gaslighting, and anger management issues.

Through attorney Elizabeth Locke, Corn denied the allegations. He said:

I vehemently deny any allegations that I engaged in improper sexual contact with another woman. Kirsten [sic] Crawford’s claims are demonstrably false—and I am providing contemporaneous emails to prove it. Hours after the supposed incident, Ms. Crawford offered to bring me coffee and breakfast to my hotel room and asked for my hotel room number because she didn’t know it—the very same room where she now claims this incident occurred. The same day, she repeatedly offered for me to share a car with her. And the same day she emailed me, after I helped counsel her through a work problem, ‘why are you so great?’ These are not the words and actions of a woman who had been assaulted hours before.

Corn claimed that McClain's allegations are "equally as fabricated," adding that the way she behaved did not resemble the "words and actions of a woman who had been assaulted.” He continued on to say that he will be pursuing "all available legal remedies" against his accusers and will "vigorously" defend himself.

Corn is now president of news at Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation. A Nexstar rep said:

We have no comment on anything that may or may not have happened prior to Mr. Corn’s employment with Nexstar.

An ABC rep didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Read the lawsuit itself here.