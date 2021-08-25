Michael Nader, who won fans' hearts as brooding Count Dimitri Marick on All My Children, has died at age 76. Michael Fairman TV reported that the actor passed Aug. 23 in Northern California from untreatable cancer. His wife, Jodi Lister, and rescue pup, Storm, were by his side.

Lister said in an exclusive statement to Fairman:

With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.

Nader starred as Kevin Thompson on As The World Turns from 1975 to 1978. He then headed to primetime soaps in 1983, appearing in Bare Essence and then Dynasty. For six years, he held court as Farnsworth "Dex" Dexter, a love interest (and later husband) for Alexis Carrington Colby (Joan Collins).

Nader debuted on AMC as Hungarian hunk Dimitri in 1991, sparking a dynamic romance with Erica Kane (Susan Lucci). He held the role until 1999, then from 2000 to 2001, popping up on the Prospect Park reboot in 2013.

Surviving Nader are Lister, sister Stephanie, stepmother Lillian, daughter Lindsay, granddaughter Juniper, son-in-law Trevor, and ex-wife Robin. A Zoom memorial will be organized.

Share your favorite memories of Nader below.