Ted King

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy and Hope are discussing business whilst waiting to depart for SFO. The pilot comes on the intercom to inform them they're delayed because of weather up yonder in NoCal. Steffy however, takes it as a sign that she should be at home and not working.

Side Note: Women can work and have families!

Jack tells Finn he wants Sheila out of their lives just as bad as the Forresters, but he also claims he's not advocating for her. Finn believes otherwise. Jack tells Finn she doesn't want to worm her way into his life ('cause Sheila's not like that), but only meet her grandson.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Finn Is Unsettled About Jack's Request

Finn counters that if Sheila actually holds the wee baby Hayes, it will only strengthen her bond to him, but Jack is sure that wouldn't happen. Jack goes onto say that Sheila isn't like that (AHEM!). Jack admits it's how he was able to get her away years ago and thinks it will work now.

Finn reminds him that's exactly what Steffy's afraid of and tells him in no uncertain terms he made promises to Steffy to keep Sheila away from their family. Jack flips the script and says to Finn if this is what Steffy wants, then this one visit will solve their problem.

Knock knock! Guess who's at the door? Finn refuses to let this happen, but Jack doubles down and firmly tells Finn to let her in so they can be done with Sheila once and for all!

Will Sheila be able to break the familial bond when she holds the wee baby Hayes? Will Finn and Jack be swimming in a vat filled with boiling oil when Steffy finds out? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!