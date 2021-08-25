Booked And Busy: Erika Slezak Returns to Small Screen in Hallmark's Next Up Christmas

Steven Bergman Photography

O soap vets, where art thou? In this week's Booked and Busy, of course! Former Llanview queen Erika Slezak (ex-Viki, One Life to Live) is making a comeback to TV. She announced that she'll be popping up this holiday season in Hallmark's upcoming holiday film Next Up Christmas. What else are soap stars and present up to this week? Find out below!

All My Children

Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) will star in Potato Dreams of America, Wes Hurley 's autobiographical dark comedy film, a queer coming of age story; the flick world premiered at SXSW and will get a theatrical release in Q1 2022 and then a digital release

The Bold and the Beautiful

Ashley Jones (Bridget) announced on Instagram that she'll make her directorial debut with the film Sugar Mommy

General Hospital

Sean Kanan (ex-A.J.) stars in the upcoming thriller Sinister Society, Lindsay Hartley shared on Instagram

Loving

Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) will return for Season 2 of Your Honor on Showtime

One Life to Live

Erika Slezak (ex-Viki) appears in the upcoming Hallmark holiday film Next Stop Christmas; she filmed her scenes in Essex, Connecticut

(ex-Viki) appears in the upcoming Hallmark holiday film Next Stop Christmas; she filmed her scenes in Essex, Connecticut Brandon Routh (ex-Seth) will star in Netflix's animated series Magic: The Gathering, out in late 2022

Passions

Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa) shared on Instagram that she's in preproduction on thriller Sinister Society, starring Sean Kanan

The Young and the Restless