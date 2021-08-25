Wes Ramsey

Port Charles' whispering wonder Peter August (Wes Ramsey) popped up on Monday's episode of General Hospital, just as creepy and stalkerish as ever.

The one-time believed popsicle vanished from the freezer in the basement of General Hospital – much to the chagrin of Finn (Michael Easton), Anna (Finola Hughes) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) – but viewers had no clue where he was. Now we do.

It turns out he was stalking Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and followed her to Nixon Falls. On Tuesday's episode, Peter was caught gawking by Sonny, aka Mike (Maurice Benard), who didn't recognize him.

The character of Peter August has been extremely controversial among GH fans. Now that he's back we want to know - was resurrecting the character a smart or stupid decision by the ABC soap?

